We must help rough sleepers

I am aware of the Ark that provides beds and help and the many good hearted people that give these kids (mostly youngsters) hot coffee etc.

I hear stories that they can get up to £80 a day by begging, which I find hard to believe. And I know that the community police and the council are doing what they can to keep them off the streets.

Can I put forward an idea that I have had for sometime that may be of interest to the council or our local MP?

These kids are without purpose in life and without hope. Many rely on drugs. Some have large dogs for protection. I spoke to one kid with bad cuts to his face. He told me he had been stabbed several times by another rough sleeper and ended up in hospital. He got a dog and slept out last night. They all have a desire for protection and purpose. This is a nation wide problem and it needs tackling nationally.

That the nation should be providing proper organised help is clearly a priority.

These are sick youngsters. They have mental health issues. They need specialised medical help to come off drugs, work related retraining, and mental health therapy.

In my younger days these kids would have been drop out hippies living in communes and squats and smoking marijuana.

But the drugs they have now are far far more dangerous. And their world is no longer one of ‘love and peace’.

My own concept on what to do with these kids now, is to organise them. They are sick and they need proper care. Our government has to assist local councils to appropriate suitable property preferably out of town, in the country, and turn them into rehabilitation centres. The kids are given no choice, they will be taken off the streets if found begging or sleeping rough, by the community police, and taken straight to these centres.

The idea that they are ‘free citizens ‘ and can therefore sleep where they choose and beg for help is delusional. They need help but giving them money for drugs is not the help they need.

They have all suffered trauma at home, been poorly parented perhaps, and become addicts.

The alternative to not doing this kind of organising is to spend wasted resources on more community policing and more clearing up streets after them. The problem is now too large and too widespread to ignore and charitable institutions are overwhelmed.

Patricia Pratt, Shrewsbury