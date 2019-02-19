Austerity, the EU and whatever happened to our bulldog spirit?

All we get from our Prime Minister and mainstream media is capitulation to the EU. Yes, people are getting very fed up with the establishment running our country down, and people who have read or learned a little history in school, know that our country is capable of great things. This also goes for the TV news after the weather, all we get is defeatist propaganda, threats of job losses and threats from big multinational companies to relocate.

Those of us who are not kept in the dark, know that companies have already relocated with EU grants and here are just a few of many - Cadbury moved to Poland 2011 with EU, Ford Transit moved to Turkey 2013 with EU grant, Jaguar Land Rover has recently agreed to build a new plant in Slovakia with EU grant; Peugeot closed down its Ryton (was Rootes Group ) plant to Slovakia with EU grant, British Army's new Ajax fighting vehicles to be built in Spain using Swedish steel at the request of EU, to support jobs in Spain with EU grant rather than Wales, Dyson gone to Malaysia, with an EU loan, Metal Box gone to Poland with EU grant and there too many more to write in a letter.

If our government had any backbone, they would have stopped this bribery, and should have slapped these companies with a big tax bill to stop this exportation of UK jobs. No, they are enslaved to an unelected EU commission who are advised by the ERT, who are European big business and set policy that favours European business and European countries over British business and interests.

Austerity and tight EU budgets on public spending was a directive from the ERT to the Commission, just the same as the amendments to the GATTS treaty that will open up all our public services to privatisation. Staying in the EU even under Mrs May's fake Brexit deal will mean an end to the NHS and the state pension, don't think there will be unemployment benefit also!

Mark Norwood, Whittington