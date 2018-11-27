Our health services are fantastic

Earlier this year my husband was diagnosed with a critical illness which has devastated all who know him, and I cannot thank our services enough for the help, support, advice and respect shown to us during and since our stay.

Recently my husband had a seizure at home therefore I needed to use our emergency services.

I was guided and assured by the lady on the other end of the phone until help arrived. When the two ambulance men arrived my husband had another seizure which the experts dealt with.

On arrival at PRH we were seen quickly and my husband was settled. He was admitted to the AMU ward where the staff were run off their feet doing 12-hour shifts and not once did I hear them moan, they were extremely helpful. My husband was moved to Ward 9 where once again looked after expertly under such busy conditions.

I hope at least one of the medical team sees this and can pass on my deepest thanks and gratitude, God bless you all and thank you again, we would certainly be lost without our NHS and medical teams.

Brenda Bailey, Madeley

