Backing away from Brexit to ‘remain-by-another-name’

A draft deal that utterly fails to deliver on the referendum and will see us hand-over to the EU even more control of our money, laws and borders, than they have at present.

It will not end freedom of movement and will begin the division of our precious Union.

And it means no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, because that wouldn’t have happened anyway.

Though now it’s guaranteed in a way which shows the EU has no respect, whatsoever for the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK.

This has been as pathetic a set of negotiations, as “Call-me-Dave’s” efforts in 2016; he described them as “hard-fought” as well.

There has been no breakthrough and, yes, the UK’s ‘negotiators’ have; as expected; compromised on all our so-called ‘red-lines’ whilst the EU has; again as expected; not compromised at all. The agreement reached is probably worse than anybody thought possible and is NOT, in any way in the national interest; only an unreconstructed Remainer, like Theresa May could think it so.

This deal will NOT allow us to put the divisions of the referendum behind us and it comes nowhere near honouring the referendum result; and we’ll be shelling-out £40 billion

Sylvia Loosley, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.