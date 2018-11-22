Have we forgotten Trump did his bit to secure world peace?

Have we forgotten already Mr Trump’s successful efforts to achieve a mutual and peaceful understanding with North Korea thereby actually removing a potential cause of a third world war?

This previously developing dangerous situation had been studiously ignored by his predecessors – including the virtuous former President Obama.

President Trump is demonised for standing up for his country making it clear that the US will no longer be taken for a ‘mug’ – and what is wrong with that?

In response President Macron of France proposes a European Army ready to confront any future military threat from Russia, China or (unbelievably) the US.

To include the US as a potential military enemy is an insult indicating that the contribution and sacrifice of its servicemen and women which that country made towards saving Europe from itself in two world wars and maintaining the security of the continent since then has been so quickly forgotten. In his letter Mr Rose writes that he has many friends and colleagues in the US who share his opinion of President Trump.

However, these acquaintances can at least gain comfort from the knowledge that in two years time they will have an opportunity to get rid of their unpopular leader if there is a majority of a similar mind.

This is not a privilege enjoyed by residents of the EU whose president is appointed by his cronies – not by a democratic vote of the electorate.

Michael Hughes, Shrewsbury

