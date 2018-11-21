Remember we should all be allowed to express our opinions

So, as his right, he “dares” to express an opinion whether you agree with it or not. You don’t like him comparing Trump to Hitler so you believe Bob Rose should not have said this.

Shouldn’t we have free speech? I don’t personally think Trump is as bad as Hitler or Mussolini were but I certainly dislike the man (Trump).

I think he is conceited, cruel, narrow minded, opinionated and childish. I am aware that some people will disagree with me about this as they will about the following comments I am making:

I am old enough to have had two late parents who both lived through the Second World War (or World War 2 as people seem to prefer calling it nowadays.) So I think your comment about us all speaking German if it had not been for the USA is utterly ridiculous.

You seem, Chris, to be someone who has been ‘taken in’ by too many Yankee films.

My father was in the British Army during the war years, he knew some Americans and liked some of them. But both of my parents thought it was “a bit of a cheek” for the Americans to claim it was almost entirely due to them that the war was won. My father walked out of one American film because he said of one battle that was shown as a big American victory: “We had to go to their rescue in reality.”

I am not trying to say that the Americans gave no help at all but they were later than Britain in entering it and I’ve come across one theory that their government was watching to see which side was more likely to win before Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Our Commonwealth countries were also brought in when the war started and I feel that we do not always give enough credit to them for helping us to win the war.

Advertising

Annie Phillips, Wellington

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.