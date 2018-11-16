Where has all the money pot gone?

What about council tax?!

Some 65 million people in the UK, that’s 65 million people every day paying tax.

Every day.

Buying a coffee? Taxed. Driving to see your sister? Taxed. Grandma leave you some money? Taxed. Got a spare bedroom? Taxed. Just been paid? Taxed. Doing the Weekly shop? Taxed. Just had your bins collected? Taxed.

Council tax, VAT and road tax all rising this year. Rising!

For what? Police cut; NHS cut; public services cut; education budget cut, etc.

The more we seem to have to pay, the more cuts we endure. Are you not seeing this?

If 65 million people are paying tax every day, and we round it off and for simplicities sake say we all pay £1 a day that’s 65 million. Where then is it going? Where is our money?

There’s no money for free school meals and no money to help the homeless, no money for the public services or to help the crippled NHS. But there is money for overseas conferences, for bombs and warfare. For technology advancements and the destruction of our woodlands and forests.

What is happening?

Name and address supplied

