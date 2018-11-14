Such despondency over future

I could not agree more with his points, especially asking why Shropshire Council seem unable to do things we elected them to do.

He goes on to list potholes, adult and children’s social care, libraries etc.

We all know that the council’s funding from the government has been stripped to the bone and they are finding it harder and harder to cut even more off their budget, but we have a Tory MP, a Tory leader of Shropshire Council, and it is their government who are doing this!

I wrote to them asking them to look at their consciences and see how wrong this all is, as we the electorate are so very fearful of what is happening in our country, counties, towns, schools, universities, police force etc, all things that contribute to our way of life, our children’s futures – our futures.

We were told by Mrs May there was no money tree, but I think there must be somewhere, as it seems to go to the ‘few’ not the ‘many’!

Every government makes mistakes along the way, and there is nothing wrong with having to admit to your mistakes as long as you try to rectify them, but this government does not seem to realise (or does not want to) as to what a mess councils are in all around the country. I for one do not want to see everything privatised, as I read day after day that this is what is happening, with many more private companies waiting in the wings!

I am in the twilight years of my life now – there have been tough times and good, but we all have muddled through together, but I have never known such despondency amongst the many as there seems to be now.

I must add – to be fair to the government on making mistakes – they are now taking a serious look at Universal Credit. Thank goodness, better late than never!

Mrs Y Blower, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.