'We have become an untidy, dirty, uncaring country on waste'

In this country a major cause is the rubbish illegally dumped, not only by fly-tippers but by ordinary people dropping or throwing their rubbish where it should not be. Just look along the roadside verges, especially along slip roads, and you will see what I mean. What an untidy, dirty, uncaring country we have become when it comes to disposing of our waste.

There are no excuses – take it home and put it in the right recycling or waste containers supplied to every home these days. We need a change of culture to the dumping of even small pieces of waste so it is seen as unacceptable by everyone.

However, part of the problem is bigger than people here or our own country. I was shocked to see on the BBC One Show recently a river in Indonesia completely blocked by plastic waste which had been dumped upstream and had floated down to cause the blockage.

The amount of plastic waste was so great that the army had been called in to deal with it and an army officer said it would take ten years to clear it all up.

Some of this waste will escape into the sea and float around for years – some even reaching our shores (tests have shown this is quite possible.) Multiply it by thousands of rivers in less-developed countries and one can see just how big the problem is.

So what is the solution to this part of the problem? I am not sure I have an answer, but does anyone else have an idea that could be put to Governmental authorities to ensure better disposal of waste in other parts of the world? We need a solution as it is poisoning us all and will cause long-term damage to future generations. Send suggestions to your local MP and ask him to forward it to the correct Government department.

Richard Camp

Wellington