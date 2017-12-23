This Brexit is not our Brexit

The main reason why the Government is struggling with the simple concept of leaving the EU is because, we did not vote for Brexit in the first place, what we actual voted for on independence day in June 2016, was for complete Independence from the EU and to stop giving our money away to them.

Mrs May's Government never really took the ‘Yes’ we want, full Independence answer given by the British voters, so they changed the question from independence to Brexit, as - in Brexit meaning a deal with the EU instead of full on independence voted for in June 2016. The first mistake was delaying Article 50 thus giving the EU extra time to compile excessive demands like 50 billion just to break free of the EU shackles.

The second mistake is in the Government not making it 100 percent clear to the die-hard remoaners still out there that there cannot be a second EU referendum as going back on the referendum result would mean the end of democratic process in both Great Britain and Europe, just imagine, the EU wants us to give them 50 billion just to leave on top of the billions we have still given them since we voted to leave in June 2016, if we stay in the EU now they would milk Great Britain for every penny we have left and prove that once in the EU there is no escape.

As in the Eagles song "You can check out anytime, but you can never leave", the Government’s Project Brexit has failed. Time to do what it said on the tin in June 2016, full Independence from the EU and not another Sterling bean going east come June 2018.

Mr G E Fanthom

Swindon