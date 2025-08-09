Colonial history, looking gunmen in the eye and Labour's not-so-dynamic duo - Toby Neal on politics

Remember kids, they can't fly. They'd like to, but they are only capable of bumping along at low level. For them, achieving anything higher is an impossible dream.

As they have absolutely nothing to distinguish them they are able to hide in plain sight, known to those around them as Yvette and Rachel, and controlled from a grand house in central London where their handler is a grey man in a suit.

He is aware of their true identities but continues to employ them just the same.

The intrepid pair adopt alternative personas as they embark on improbable comic-strip adventures in which they deliver their carefully scripted lines with a straight face, which can fool the very young and the very naive into taking them seriously.

POW! Boatwoman "smashes the smuggling gangs" with her 17-in, one-out, policy. BIFF! Robbing brings "economic stability" and "growth" as she wrestles with a £22 billion black hole.

She is making magnificent progress. Thanks to her fine works it's now a £41.2 billion black hole, or maybe even £51 billion, proof of her superhuman abilities as an epic hole-digger.