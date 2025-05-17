Toby Neal on shutting down Reform, Keir Starmer becoming unpredictable and miserable children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's a return of Dick Emery, riding on the back of the electoral success which has seen Reform take control of some councils including Staffordshire's and expand its slither of representation in Parliament.

To be precise, it isn't actually a return of Dick Emery, but his most remembered character. And if his name conjures up an image of the window trick, you are mixing him up with Harry Worth.

Dick sometimes dressed as a woman - we won't venture into that territory - and played (among others) a character called Mandy, whose catchphrase was "ooo, you are awful!"

The connection with Reform is that politicians of other parties, and various commentators and influencers, think that, ooo, they are indeed awful, and it is their default position in regard to anything they say or do.

Mandy's punchline was "but I like you!" delivered with a forceful one-armed push of the shoulder and a smile, so it is there we diverge, as in the Reform context the punchline (no pun intended) is "and we don't like you at all."

In coming months there are going to be lots of instances of how awful Reform are as they put into practice their policies, when Nigel Farage tells them what they are. Mandy is going to be very busy.

In fact, on a recent Any Questions? the Reform chap had not even got the phrase "rape gangs" from his lips before Labour's Lucy Powell jumped in to metaphorically punch him in the chops.