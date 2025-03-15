'The greatest threat to is the climate politicians spouting nonsense' - Toby Neal talks pylon plans in the countryside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This in the context of electricity pylons being built all over said countryside.

It is the theological mindset on such matters and as he said it deadpan he presumably was not having a Monty Python moment.

There are variations on a theme. Cover farmland with solar panels? "The greatest threat to British farming is the climate crisis."

Build housing estates all over greenbelt land? "The greatest threat to rural Britain is the housing crisis."

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said any expansion would have to meet environmental targets (PA)

Carve dual carriageways through countryside beauty spots? "The greatest threat etc etc is the lack of modern transport infrastructure."

Of course there are objections from ordinary folk who are affected, but they are backward reactionary country bumpkins who should make sacrifices for the greater good.

For anybody other than messianic Ed, the greatest threat to the countryside is the loss of the countryside. But for those who see matters in quasi-religious terms, that is all too simple.