Phil Gillam: Deeply moving acts of remembrance

And here in Shrewsbury – as across the rest of our nation and of course far beyond – public commemorations, some big, some small, have been taking place, evoking reflection, sadness, contemplation, abhorrence of the horrors of war, sorrow, deep pride, a renewed appreciation of what our ancestors went through, but also hope for the future and hope for a better, more peaceful world.

Over the weekend Shropshire saw dozens of events involving commemorative wreaths, bugles, hymns and prayers, sometimes brass bands, sometimes just quiet meditation – and a good few tears being shed.

And I was lucky enough to be invited to play some small part in three beautiful Shrewsbury events that marked the centenary of those seismic events of 100 years ago.

The biggest of these commemorations was Sunday’s Remembrance Procession and Service which began with the nine o’clock procession from the castle, through the crowd-filled streets of the town centre, to St Chad’s Church.

A deeply moving service was then followed by the wreath-laying ceremony, and then a march past and salute at St Chad’s Terrace involving the armed forces, our emergency services, veterans of the armed forces, scouts and cubs, St John Ambulance, and many others.

It was a deeply impressive and emotional morning.

Two days before, I had attended a Remembrance event at the Priory School. Led by the school principal Michael Barratt, this saw poetry readings, young buglers play, and the entire school stand in respectful silence.

And on Saturday I was the guest of the Polish Centre, Shrewsbury, which held a wonderful event at Crowmoor Baptist Church, marking the 100th year of Poland regaining its independence. Brilliant local author Simon Bell was among the speakers, and what he had to say will live long in the memory.

Commemoration

A big thank you to Adam and Kate for making me feel so welcome – and for a marvellous event.

Finally, a highly personal World War I story from retired Shrewsbury policeman Allan Caswell who recently sent me this:

"Following a World War I commemoration event at Bayston Hill I got talking to a friend who has – like me – researched into his family and what happened to them during the conflict, and we came upon a number of coincidences.

"My grandfather was William James Casewell. (My father later dropped one ‘e' from the name, turning it into Caswell).

"My friend is John Davies who is now in his 80s. He told me that his great uncle was William Jarvis and another relative of his was Isiah Jarvis. Both men, along with my grandfather, were from Bayston Hill, and included on the Memorial Plaque at the Bayston Hill Memorial Hall.

"We have found that prior to the Boar War they all three were in The Shropshire Yeomanry (Modern day Territorial Army) and when the Boar War began all three joined the 2Btn KSLI and served in the Boar War for the duration.

"Following that William Jarvis returned to the Shropshire Yeomanry while my grandfather and Isiah served in India before also being demobbed into the Yeomanry.

"On the outbreak of World War I all three were called up and sent to France and served in the KSLI together. We have established that my grandfather was in Railway Wood during the Battle of Ypres. On May 12th 1915 my grandfather was killed and William Jarvis was injured.

"William was repatriated back to the UK and died of his wounds in the Wrexham Maelor Hospital shortly afterwards.

"My grandfather is named on the Menin Gate and William Jarvis is buried in Shrewsbury Cemetery.

"Isiah Jarvis was killed two weeks before the others.

"I am proud to say that we have their medals and other documents and I also have a cherished picture of my grandfather.”

Thank you, Allan, for such a touching and personal story.