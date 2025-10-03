Peter Rhodes on building ships, getting fit and the mysteries of the human brain

Sir Keir described going north of the border, meeting the shipworkers (“Hi, did I mention my dad was a toolmaker?”) and thanking them for all their hard work.

I couldn't help being reminded of all those golden political photo opportunities during the building of the Royal Navy's two magnificent new aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales. Since completion, both have suffered serious breakdowns and now seem to operate on the basis of one being deployed and the other supplying spare parts. The lesson of history, surely, is that the right time to thank the workers is when the ships have been supplied, all sea trials have been passed and the Norwegians have paid up. We all look forward to that happy day.