Peter Rhodes on hacking, headwinds and shedding no tears for Downton

These are the people who, according to the gospel of the public sector, keep the country running. They are fire fighters, nurses, doctors, teachers, social workers, senior politicians and suchlike. But while they are useful people to have around, how key are they? When your car factory hasn't produced a car for a month or your store has been ransomewared and shut down by teenage hackers in St Petersburg, your saviours are likely to be working-class techies in white vans, not a nurse or a PE teacher.

Ransomewared? Perhaps ransomworn sounds better.