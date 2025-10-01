Peter Rhodes on heaters, waiters and what created a new political party

In this conference season, one issue unites Tories, Labour and the Lib-Dems – fear and loathing of Reform UK. And yet Nigel Farage's upstart gang is a political inevitability, not some spontaneous force of nature sweeping in the from the West.

Reform UK is the raucous, ambitious and slightly dodgy love-child of mainstream British politics. It was spawned by the Conservative Party which promised Brexit would make things better but did nothing to make it work, and birthed by Labour which talks endlessly about helping “working people,” while despising the working class.