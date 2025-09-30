Peter Rhodes on cows, cards and a new job vacancy in Gaza

Well, if it's such an enormous opportunity today, why wasn't it even mentioned in Labour's manifesto for the 2024 general election? For that matter, what is the point in a manifesto at all?

Time after time, from imposing 20mph speed limits to scrapping winter fuel allowance and launching ID cards, issues which have a profound effect on our daily life never appear in any manifesto and are not even debated but are simply announced in Whitehall, like diktats from Putin's Kremlin.