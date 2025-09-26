Peter Rhodes on lifeboats, bullies and the best place to buy a house

We live in an age of car-park hell where finding somewhere to leave your vehicle for a few hours can ruin your whole day. I wonder, if there is a £43,000 premium for proximity to a station, what's the going rate for a house in one of those most blessed of locations, being within walking distance of a shop, school or hospital?

In the great rush to recognise Palestine as a state, did anyone in our beloved government take a close look at the small print describing exactly what sort of state it might be? As Britain made its historic move this week, images emerged from Gaza showing the public execution of three Palestinians accused of “collaboration". The accused were dragged into the street and shot repeatedly while a mob bayed its approval. So how long before this lot gets wined and dined at Windsor?