Peter Rhodes on being unflappable, a seaside cartoon and the importance of correct engraving
One of the front runners for the new job of UK ambassador to the US is described as “unflappable.” Interesting word. Why, we might ask, is he not as flappable as others are?
By Peter Rhodes
Published
I am reminded of the old re-working of Kipling's great poem, If: “If you can keep you head when all about you are losing theirs. / It's probably because you haven't the faintest idea what's going on.”
