Peter Rhodes on books, taxes and the small print of a £150 billion offer

I trust someone is looking closely at the small print of the “£150 billion US investment package in the UK,” announced in a blaze of publicity a few days ago. Why would America shower us with money and new jobs when its own economy could benefit so much from them? Amid all the brave talk of supercomputers, modular nuclear reactors and energy-gobbling data centres, you have to wonder: why us, why here?

