Peter Rhodes on coconuts, the Battle of Britain and the downside of arming bobbies

Thank you for the many comments on coconuts, following an item this week. I'm surprised no-one mentioned the ultimate coconut treat.

By Peter Rhodes
You take one freshly-cut coconut, lop off the top with a machete, pour a measure of Arak coconut liquor into it, insert a straw and enjoy. I was introduced to this tropical delight on a trip to Sri Lanka many years ago. You learn all sorts of things in this job.

A “secret” review within Scotland Yard suggests all front-line London officers should be armed with hand guns. Others, including the College of Policing, disagree – for sound reasons. 

