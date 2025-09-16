Peter Rhodes on mayhem, terrorism and the pure brilliance of Shooting the Past

Bohemian Rhapsody at the Last Night of the Proms was a rare treat. When Queen's glorious anthem burst upon the world 50 years ago, we were, of course, blown away by the words, the music and the pure energy. But it was the video, with those overlapping, echoing multiple faces disappearing into the distance, that astonished us.

I remember thinking at the time that pop videos would never get any cleverer than this. How wrong can you be? Today, Queen's 1975 video looks ancient and decidedly clunky. But then so do the rest of us.