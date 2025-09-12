Peter Rhodes on celebrities, fame and imaginary friends in a crowd

Originally imported from the States (the Clintons were shameless practitioners), it involves walking on to a stage and, at first, waving generally at the sea of faces. But then you spot an old friend in the crowd. You wave straight at him, then point at him, then draw your spouse's attention to him, then you both wave some more. And the imaginary familiar faces gambit has worked its magic once again and created the impression that the politician has at least one pal in the world. Truth is, there never was a friend in the crowd, just a crowd being fooled.

Sparing no horrors in his description of running his pub, Jeremy Clarkson tells a harrowing tale of vomit, fist fights and a WC “pebble-dashed” by one incontinent customer. One of the mysteries of our society is that the retirement dream of thousands of Brits is to run their own pub. No, I've never understood it.