Peter Rhodes on autism, baldness and the royal cataclysm that never really happened

In fact, a great deal has changed, and isn't that the problem? The constant torrent of things happening, all reported 24/7 from all over the world, adds up to a tsunami of events, each flashing on our minds for a nano-second before being replaced by something fresh. We are drowned in information, unable to process even the greatest of events before they are swept away by new events.

An expert on the 1912 Titanic disaster once told me that, if the First and Second World Wars had never happened, the Titanic would still be a talking point today. And if you ask people what happened in New York on this day, September 11, 2001, how many would know? We are numbed by news, overwhelmed by information and even the passing of our longest-reigning queen causes barely a ripple in our national life.