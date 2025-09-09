Peter Rhodes on presidential power, insurance premiums and two vacancies in the body politic

In 1982 during the Falklands War, a single British frigate humanely forced the surrender of an Argentinian unit in the South Sandwich Islands without the loss of a single life on either side. It did so by firing its big 4.5 inch guns, not to kill but to demoralise. There is something deeply upsetting about shells whistling overhead and exploding around you.

Pity some of that restraint was not on board the US helicopter last week which, apparently on the direct orders of Donald Trump, bombed a speedboat laden with drugs, killing 11 alleged members of a drug cartel. Was there no non-lethal way of stopping the boat, perhaps with a near-miss warning? I'm not sure of the American rules of engagement but I suspect any British officer would remember that his or her duty is to obey “lawful orders,” not to slaughter civilians when the commander-in-chief says so.