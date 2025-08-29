Peter Rhodes on impartiality, slow cookery and the village that vanished down a join

As any old soldier will tell you, battles tend to be fought at night, uphill, in pouring rain and on a join in the map. A friend set off for the Yorkshire Dale a few days ago and, having instantly found his destination on his smartphone, decided to check it against his old paper road atlas.

It took ages to find the village. It happened to be on a join in the map which, when prised apart, revealed “Gig******ck.” Giggleswick: the village swallowed by a join.