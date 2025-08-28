Peter Rhodes on Lords, Ladies and a perfect landing in a hot-air balloon

But why stop there? Might the UK be just as well served with 500 Lords? Or maybe a mere 100? This may seem like radical stuff yet perks should be earned and becoming a peer is one of the greatest perks that our democracy can award (£370 a day, free parking, subsidised meals, etc). Who can argue with a so-called “participation requirement” to reward the present and root out the absent?

When it comes to thinning out the peers, I share the view of the old farmer who, when asked how he would define 100 dead rabbits, replied: “A start.” PS. Before the hate speech brigade descend, may I stress that I am not in any way advocating the culling of Lords and Ladies by the use of 12-bore shotguns? Not yet, anyway.