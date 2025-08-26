Peter Rhodes on black holes, party aides and “disgusting” views

I referred recently to Foreign Secretary David Lammy fishing the carp lake at Chevening with the US vice-president J D Vance; it later turned out he didn't have an Environment Agency rod licence. To his credit, Lammy fessed up quickly. He has now been let off with a warning, presumably under the old legal principle of being guilty until proven famous. Joe Average, on the other hand, would expect to be fined about £300 and have his fishing equipment confiscated for such an offence,

I'm reminded of the Attorney General Lord Hermer who declared in June that it is not only “wrong” but also “disgusting” to claim that the UK has two-tier justice. So if you are in any way offended by David Lammy's treatment under the law, best keep it to yourself.