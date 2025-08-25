Peter Rhodes on propaganda, graffiti and something that annoyed the late Queen
A woman who was alleged to have died of starvation in Gaza because of the Israeli food blockade turns out to have been suffering from leukaemia. It's a timely reminder that Gaza is chiefly a propaganda war and that what we see is always what somebody wants us to see.
By Peter Rhodes
The parcel company Evri has unveiled Robo Dog Milo, a robotic delivery dog which can negotiate even the roughest terrain and staircases. I'm sure we all wish Milo well, while wondering how long it will be before Robos are being stolen in broad daylight and containered off to China in the ballooning global industry of widget-harvesting.
Containered? I may just have invented a new verb.