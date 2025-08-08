Peter Rhodes on a new tax, an old tat - and what's on the menu at the zoo?

Give up? The above condition applies if you want to take up a Danish zoo's offer to donate your unwanted horses (or rabbits, guinea pigs and other pets) as a source of meat for their predators. Danes are assured that before making the transition from family pet to lynx lunch, the pets will be "gently euthanised" by trained staff. I see no mention of them getting counselling.

A rescued lynx at the Highland Wildlife Park (RZSS)