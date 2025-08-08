Peter Rhodes on a new tax, an old tat - and what's on the menu at the zoo?
Animal-quiz time. What equine project requires that an old nag “needs to have a horse passport and cannot have been treated for an illness within the previous 30 days.”
Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
Give up? The above condition applies if you want to take up a Danish zoo's offer to donate your unwanted horses (or rabbits, guinea pigs and other pets) as a source of meat for their predators. Danes are assured that before making the transition from family pet to lynx lunch, the pets will be "gently euthanised" by trained staff. I see no mention of them getting counselling.