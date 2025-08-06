Peter Rhodes on e-translation, superstitions and whispers of cocaine at the Beeb

First-generation translation devices smaller than smartphones can already turn simple English into the language of your choice. Who knows what the next few years will bring? And if you're wearing an e-brooch that can discuss the weather in Montpellier in flawless, fluent French, why slog through five school years learning irregular verbs and the past imperfect? Most of us will live to see an age when speaking a foreign language will be a beautiful but rare thing, for which no-one can imagine a purpose. A bit like owning a slide-rule.

The BBC has called in lawyers to look into claims that two Strictly stars have been using cocaine. The allegations are said to be an open secret on the show. I bet.