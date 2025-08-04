Peter Rhodes on a trans dilemma, virtue-signalling over Palestine and what Gaza really needs - subtitles
Great dilemmas of our time. A rape survivors' refuge in Brighton has published its new admissions policy to comply with the latest legal opinions: “The new group for biological women will exclude trans men (born female but identifying as men) and trans women (born male but identifying as women) as well as non-binary people (who don't identify as either men or women).”
On paper, the words look clear enough. But how will the poor devil at the door know who does what, and whether to let them in?
The orgy of virtue-signalling over Palestine goes on and on. There is one tiny, unmentioned snag about the process. No matter how good it makes you feel, you can only recognise the state of Palestine once. I guess that a year from now it will be as though the UK's offer of recognition simply never happened.