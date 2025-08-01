Peter Rhodes on U-turns, growing old and the case for Reverse Honours
At 56, and admittedly looking much younger, Mariah Carey tells Harper's Bazaar magazine that, for her, ageing does not happen because: “I don't know numbers. I do not acknowledge time.”
By Peter Rhodes
This is an admirable philosophy. However, it takes two to tango and even if we don't acknowledge time, if we wait long enough, time will certainly acknowledge us.
Rejoice. 27 days after the BT engineers converted my phone line from creaky old copper to high-speed full fibre Digital Voice, and the landline suddenly went dead, all is up and running perfectly. Only one tiny snag. People keep ringing us.