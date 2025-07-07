Peter Rhodes on public sobbing, diverse banknotes and a new take on Toad and Co

Chancellor Rachel Reeves had a crying-crew moment last week when she burst into tears in the Commons. It wasn't any old politician who was sobbing; it was someone who knows exactly the true state of the economy. And if she's blubbing, we, the ignorant citizenry should all be joining in. (You may wish to bear this in mind if you ever see the Defence Secretary suddenly howling in the House).

The children's author M G Leonard has produced a new version of a much-loved classic: The Adventures of Portly the Otter - Untold Tales from The Wind in the Willows. Traditional fans may be horrified at any tinkering with the original storylines or the characters of Ratty, Moley, Badger, and mischievous Mr Toad. Yet judging from her Today (Radio 4) interview, Leonard clearly loves everything about Kenneth Grahame's immortal yarn; we should reserve judgment.