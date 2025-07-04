Peter Rhodes on free speech, full fibre and a new use for electric vehicles

The Maniac Murder Cult. I wonder who handles their PR?

Today is the Fourth of July when America celebrates liberty, bravery and being the best damn nation on God's earth, and an example to the rest of us. Why, only a few weeks ago Trump and his aides condemned the UK for having a “free speech problem” for jailing a woman who posted an online rant during the Southport riots. In the States, we were sternly reminded, the freedom to express opinions – even unpleasant opinions - is protected by the Constitution.