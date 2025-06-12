Peter Rhodes on the fuel allowance, giving blood, and a new way to help the NHS

There's no money harder to collect than money you've already handed out. So as pensioners fight to keep what they've been given, expect some very creative self-assessments to land on the taxman's desk.

Two separate issues, same answer. Firstly, Downing Street is paving the way for an ID card app that will reveal illegal immigrants. Secondly, medics have unveiled a new blood test which will reveal early signs of dementia. But we can't cure dementia and we can't deport boat people. So having got this information, what precisely do we do with it?