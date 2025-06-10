Peter Rhodes on waders, warmongers and taking a guess at the future

Never one to let historical facts get in the way of bombast, Donald Trump introduced Germany's Chancellor Merz to the Oval Office with a breezy: “World War One began and ended here.” Er, not exactly. Back in 1914 the continent of Europe had more than enough home-grown imperialist headbangers to start a world war all by itself. Mind you, we did need some Americans to finish it. About four million.

After the humiliating attacks on his air bases, Putin must be deeply depressed over his wretched war which he expected to last three or four days and has now blazed for three years and three months. But supposing he prevailed and Ukraine surrendered. What then?