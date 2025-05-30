Peter Rhodes on dodgy fees, wise words from Mr President and a new house for every farm

I suppose this fee was dreamed up by the sort of people who offer cash for cars and then, having agreed the price, slap on an “arrangement fee". Why not simply charge people to walk into their showrooms? There I go again, giving them ideas.

A rare experience: I found myself admiring Donald Trump. It happened when he noted on his message board Truth Social: “Something has happened to [Putin]. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump reminds us that the whole concept of firing missiles into towns and cities is not only pointless and wicked, but bonkers. Yet when was the last time a Western leader told Putin, to his face, that the invasion of Ukraine was an act of insanity?