Peter Rhodes on the benefits enigma, the horror of caves - and why didn't Gran keep a diary?

That benefits enigma explained: If Chancellor Rachel Reeves were to restore winter fuel payments to all pensioners, it would win lots of pensioner votes for Labour but have little effect on the UK poverty figures. On the other hand, if the Chancellor lifted the two-child cap on benefits, it would dramatically reduce the child-poverty figures but have little effect on the Labour vote. There is one obvious solution. Lower the voting age to three.

There are adventurers whose courage is inspirational, whose doggedness is dazzling and whose stirring example cries out to us to follow in their footsteps. And then there are potholers...