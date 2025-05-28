Peter Rhodes on peckish predators, powering AI and the 'terrible' prospect of Clarkson in Downing Street

And if you want to know why Clarkson would make a terrible PM, consider the oft-shown TV footage of him being ambushed by the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire at a farmers' demo. “Classic BBC,” snarls the wrong-footed Top Gear legend. But it was no such thing and if Clarkson can't cope with one straight question from the BBC, how would he survive 10 minutes of PMQs in the Commons?

Our new religion is the zealous pursuit of net zero energy, as preached by high priest Ed Miliband. Part of that project is to switch away from heavy engineering and into a clean, green, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered economy. Dream on. AI consumes more than 30 times the electricity of earlier systems. Ireland's AI data centres are gobbling up more power than all Ireland's urban homes combined. I can't find the equivalent figures for the UK; maybe they are a state secret. Care to enlighten us, Mr Miliband?