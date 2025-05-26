'A problem with EU money is how it can vanish with no visible effect' - Peter Rhodes on decisions, munitions and the power of flags
Great excitement at Chateau Rhodes where the Openreach team are due today to install our super new full-fibre connection. Incidentally, if this column fails to show for a few days, you'll know the connection is not so super, after all.
The job is preceded by a check-list for us customers including the instruction that “a decision maker aged 18+ will need to be present throughout the appointment .” I am presumably a decision maker although some of my decisions are overruled by Mrs Rhodes. So does this make her a decision maker? I really can't decide.
How inflation works. The UK and our new best friends the EU are planning to create a £100 billion “global defence bank” from which we can borrow money to improve our nation's defences. Anyone else hear the alarm bells ringing?