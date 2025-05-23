Peter Rhodes on Donald's warning, Lineker's leap and an unpopular flag

I am reminded of the early days of computers when my first spell-checker, built in America, failed to cope with some words it either didn't recognise or disapproved of, including such useful nouns as “austerity” and “witchcraft". Maybe Trump's dictionary simply doesn't contain “perseverance".

How I envy my fellow journalists who, within hours of getting a massive official document, have the blistering confidence to read it, digest it and then declare in huge headlines that it's “Kiss Goodbye to Brexit,” or “Starmer's Surrender” or “Britain Has Been Done Up Like a Kipper.” I fear if I were a headline writer I'd come up with something on the lines of “Steady Now, Chaps” or “Let's Wait and See, Eh?”