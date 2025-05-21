Peter Rhodes on potholes, prisoners and promises of a new Home Guard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And behold, now comes news of a scheme to make convicted criminals repair potholes and do other socially useful things. I can't see that lasting.

While we may relish the prospect of crooks being made to repair roads, the human rights lawyers would instantly denounce it as demeaning, humiliating and possibly modern slavery, and the crims would be sent home before you can say "asphalt".

History may not repeat itself but idiocy does. A leak from Whitehall suggests Britain may recruit a new “Home Guard” to defend power plants, airports and cables. Really? So a bit like the HSF, then?