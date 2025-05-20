Peter Rhodes on big debts, small cars and a tiny casualty of the drought

When the soil dries out, moles are forced to the surface, to be picked off by everything from buzzards to farm cats. This one, sleek as a guardsman, was barely alive but we gave it some water and a small worm; I had to dig two feet into the drought-powdered soil to find that worm. To no avail. Perhaps, when the rains come and the mole hills erupt on our lawns, we might all think twice before putting down the poison.

I may have implied recently that installing a new phone line is straightforward. I should perhaps mention a friend's experience (years ago and far away, naturally) when the lads spent the first day locating the fault and decided they needed a cherry-picker vehicle. The cherry-picker arrived the next day but, sadly, the driver hadn't done the cherry-picker training course.