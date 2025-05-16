Peter Rhodes on the wrong town, a thunderous debut and politicians speaking the unspeakable
Oops. In Tuesday's column I described a 2003 canal trip to Hednesford. As some readers have pointed out, there is no canal at Hednesford. Apologies all round. I was, as the kids say, misremembering another town. Brownhills.
By Peter Rhodes
Yesterday's column ended with me connecting the BT Smart Hybrid kit which, in the event of a broadband fault, switches my service from cable to mobile in a split second. I ended: “I can't wait for calamity to set it all off. Hark, is that thunder...?”
Well, half an hour later, thunder shook the house, my router light changed colour indicating a line problem, the Halo gizmo switched on and the service continued seamlessly. I am impressed.