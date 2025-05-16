Peter Rhodes on the wrong town, a thunderous debut and politicians speaking the unspeakable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday's column ended with me connecting the BT Smart Hybrid kit which, in the event of a broadband fault, switches my service from cable to mobile in a split second. I ended: “I can't wait for calamity to set it all off. Hark, is that thunder...?”

Well, half an hour later, thunder shook the house, my router light changed colour indicating a line problem, the Halo gizmo switched on and the service continued seamlessly. I am impressed.