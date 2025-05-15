Peter Rhodes on SAS shame, a parcel from BT and yet another outing for the thought police

We are confronted with Panorama's evidence from 30 former soldiers who testify to the cold-blooded murder of Afghan citizens by men who cherish the motto Who Dares Wins. What, precisely, is daring about shooting a boy who has already been handcuffed? How does machine-gunning sleeping people in their beds win anything?

A former special constable, Julian Foulkes, tweeted a fairly innocuous view on social media, warning of the rise in anti-semitism. In the spirit of our age, his words were tracked by a Metropolitan Police intelligence unit. Someone in Kent Police then decided the intelligent thing to do was arrest Mr Foulkes, 71, detain him for eight hours and search his home where one cop was heard on video describing some books on the shelves as “very Brexity things.” Terrified of escalation, Mr Foulkes accepted a police caution.