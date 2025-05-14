Peter Rhodes on street parties, house-sale jargon and who really won the war?

We took up arms against Hitler in 1939 at a time when Russia was co-operating with Germany in the carve-up of Poland, and the US didn't want to get involved in Britain's fight. Our role in the greatest conflict in human history was not to win the war nor lose the war but to keep it going long enough for Moscow and Washington to join in.

Meanwhile, if I were planning a big celebration of VJ-Day on August 15 this year, I might just reflect on the VE-Day celebrations which have just passed, and scale it down a bit. Despite the valiant efforts of local councils and regional TV, I'm not convinced that VE-80 really grabbed the public imagination or filled the streets with revellers. After so many national events in recent years, are we all street-partied out?

Shrewsbury's Mayor and Town Clerk with VE Day Painting at The Quarry

The head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Ben Key, has retired amid allegations of an improper relationship. He was swiftly replaced by another admiral which is a reminder that, no matter how understaffed and ill-equipped our armed forces are, we still have plenty of top brass. By some calculations the RN has more admirals than warships.

News of “cloud brightening” experiments to reduce global warming has prompted some scientists to warn of “unexpected side-effects.” Like getting eaten by polar bears, presumably.

A Hawker Typhoon aircraft after it was restored at RAF Shawbury in 1968.

Others contemplate the experiments and darkly mutter “Operation Cumulus,” the cloud-seeding experiments carried out by the RAF in the 1950s which some conspiracy theorists blame for the torrential rain which led to the Lynmouth flood disaster. The Ministry of Defence has always denied any blame (but then they would, wouldn't they?) and the evidence is pretty sketchy. Even so, the Operation Cumulus affair is a reminder that when we start tinkering with the elements, no-one really knows what will happen.

A friend is buying a house which, according to the brochure, contains a “considerate WC.” Reminds me of the cottage we once inspected which boasted a “thoughtful alcove.”

According to leaks, Whitehall is planning to deport any foreigners convicted of any crime. We really need a new bureau to unveil such revolutionary plans. How about the Department for Public Gullibility?