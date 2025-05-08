Peter Rhodes on public transport, deadly rockets and something nasty in a take-away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Never underestimate your enemies For years, so-called experts have dismissed Yemen's Houthi guerillas as “rag tag rebels,” probably because their preferred uniform is loose-fitting desert robes and scarves. Suddenly, with alarming accuracy, the wardrobe-challenged Houthis are lobbing missiles deep into Israel. No so rag tag, after all.

Perhaps we should also worry more over reports that illegal small-boat migrants are quickly vanishing into the UK's black economy and making “easy money” delivering meals by bike.

We have no idea who these people are but it seems some of them may be delivering food to British homes. In an age of ricin and novichok, can anyone not see the opportunity for evil? Surely the lesson of the years since 9/11 is to think the unthinkable, preferably before it happens.