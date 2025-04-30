Peter Rhodes on blocking roads, trusting the Government and some great news for property landlords

JSO, a middle-class urban-revolutionary movement for people called Rupert, said of the rally: “This moment marks the success of the JSO campaign - our demand was to end new oil and gas licences and that is now government policy.” How gullible can you get?

Not so long ago, Government policy was to end the sale of diesel and petrol cars after 2030, ban the installation of new gas boilers and force landlords to improve the energy ratings of rental properties. In recent months all those measures have been quietly dropped or watered-down. Policy promises come and go like snowdrops yet JSO seriously puts its faith in Whitehall's latest pledges. Sweet.